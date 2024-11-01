Powerlong’s Leadership Shift: New CEO Takes Charge

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited (HK:9909) has released an update.

Powerlong Commercial Management Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Chen Deli as CEO, effective November 1, 2024, as he pursues other business interests. Succeeding him is Mr. Hoi Wa Fong, who will now serve as both the CEO and Chairman, a move the company believes will enhance efficiency and strategic execution. Hoi’s extensive experience in the real estate sector is expected to drive the company’s future growth.

