Powerhouse Ventures Director Increases Shareholding

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as James Kruger increased his holdings by 76,962 ordinary shares, raising his total to 1,661,963 shares. This transaction, carried out through on-market trades, reflects a notable enhancement in the director’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future prospects.

