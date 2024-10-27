News & Insights

Powerhouse Ventures Director Increases Shareholding

October 27, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. (AU:PVL) has released an update.

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as James Kruger increased his holdings by 76,962 ordinary shares, raising his total to 1,661,963 shares. This transaction, carried out through on-market trades, reflects a notable enhancement in the director’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future prospects.

