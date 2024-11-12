News & Insights

Powerfleet Q2 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Reaffirms 2024 Guidance

November 12, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Powerfleet, Inc. (AIOT) posted a second quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $0.06 in the prior year. After adjusting for one-time expenses and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted earnings per basic share was $0.02 compare to a loss of $0.01 in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41% to $14.5 million from $10.3 million in the previous year.

Total revenue increased by 7% year-over-year to $77.0 million, up from $72.0 million in the same period of the prior year. Service revenue grew by 5% year-over-year to $56.7 million.

