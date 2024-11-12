Powerfleet Q2 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Reaffirms 2024 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Powerfleet, Inc. (AIOT) posted a second quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $0.06 in the prior year. After adjusting for one-time expenses and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted earnings per basic share was $0.02 compare to a loss of $0.01 in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41% to $14.5 million from $10.3 million in the previous year.

Total revenue increased by 7% year-over-year to $77.0 million, up from $72.0 million in the same period of the prior year. Service revenue grew by 5% year-over-year to $56.7 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.