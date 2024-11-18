Power Minerals Limited Announces Securities Issuance Update

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced an update regarding the proposed issuance of securities, aiming to list up to 17.14 million options for placement participants and 8 million joint lead manager options. This move, detailed in a prospectus issued on November 19, 2024, could attract interest from investors looking for new opportunities in the mineral sector. The announcement reflects the company’s strategic approach to expanding its financial and market presence.

