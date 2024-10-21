News & Insights

Powell Max CFO Chun Ho Lam resigns, Kam Lai Kwok succeeds

October 21, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Powell Max (PMAX) announced the resignation of Chun Ho Lam as the CFO of the company due to personal reasons. The company has appointed Kam Lai Kwok as the new CFO. Prior to her joining of the company, Kwok served as an executive director of a Hong Kong listed company principally engaged in financial communications and financial printing services and as a financial controller of its operating subsidiary for over eight years.

