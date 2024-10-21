Powell Max CFO Chun Ho Lam resigns, Kam Lai Kwok succeeds

Powell Max (PMAX) announced the resignation of Chun Ho Lam as the CFO of the company due to personal reasons. The company has appointed Kam Lai Kwok as the new CFO. Prior to her joining of the company, Kwok served as an executive director of a Hong Kong listed company principally engaged in financial communications and financial printing services and as a financial controller of its operating subsidiary for over eight years.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PMAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.