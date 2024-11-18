Post Holdings Enhances Compensation and Redeems Senior Notes

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Post Holdings ( (POST) ) has provided an update.

Post Holdings, Inc. is set to enhance its executive compensation strategy with the approval of stock-based awards, including restricted stock units and performance-based units, under its amended 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, the company announced plans to redeem $464.9 million of its 5.625% senior notes due 2028, funded by cash reserves bolstered by a recent $600 million issuance of 6.25% senior notes due 2034. These strategic financial moves aim to strengthen Post’s market position and shareholder value.

