News & Insights

Stocks

POSCO Holdings Sees Shift in Major Shareholder

October 30, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

POSCO (PKX) has released an update.

POSCO Holdings has announced a change in its largest shareholder as the National Pension Service now holds 6,012,103 shares, representing 7.28% of the company’s issued common shares. This shift in ownership is significant for investors monitoring shareholder dynamics and the influence of major stakeholders in the company.

For further insights into PKX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PKX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.