POSCO Holdings Sees Shift in Major Shareholder

POSCO (PKX) has released an update.

POSCO Holdings has announced a change in its largest shareholder as the National Pension Service now holds 6,012,103 shares, representing 7.28% of the company’s issued common shares. This shift in ownership is significant for investors monitoring shareholder dynamics and the influence of major stakeholders in the company.

For further insights into PKX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.