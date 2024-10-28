Portmeirion Sees Increased Stake by AB Traction

News & Insights

Portmeirion (GB:PMP) has released an update.

Portmeirion Group PLC has experienced a shift in its shareholder structure as AB Traction, based in Stockholm, increased its voting rights from 12.08% to 13.17% as of October 25, 2024. This acquisition highlights the strategic moves being made by investors in the company, potentially influencing its future direction. With major shareholders like Petter Stillström holding significant stakes, this development could impact Portmeirion’s market dynamics.

