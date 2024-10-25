Portland General Electric reports Q3 EPS 90c, consensus 87c

Reports Q3 revenue $929M, consensus $859.77M. “Our focus on operational excellence, as well as improved power cost conditions across the West, underpin our solid third quarter results,” said Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO. “We are making meaningful progress in our ongoing RFP to secure the next generation of reliable, clean and cost-effective resources that will support customer growth and advance our shared decarbonization goals.”

