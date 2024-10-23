News & Insights

Stocks

Porsche upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

October 23, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi upgraded Porsche (POAHY) to Buy from Neutral with an EUR 85 price target The firm says the company’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 will see peak new model demand and profitability with volume, mix, and pricing all improving off a very low fiscal 2024 base, more than offsetting incremental China risks. It thinks this can lift the stock’s valuation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on POAHY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POAHY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.