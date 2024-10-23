Porsche upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

Citi upgraded Porsche (POAHY) to Buy from Neutral with an EUR 85 price target The firm says the company’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 will see peak new model demand and profitability with volume, mix, and pricing all improving off a very low fiscal 2024 base, more than offsetting incremental China risks. It thinks this can lift the stock’s valuation.

