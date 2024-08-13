Porsche Automobil H1 Result After Tax Down; Maintains FY24 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK), which holds majority of German auto major Volkswagen AG, reported Tuesday that its first-half group result after tax and non-controlling interests decreased to 2.2 billion euros from last year's 2.8 billion euros.

The company said the profit was significantly influenced by the result from the investments in Volkswagen and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

The result after tax was 2.13 billion euros, lower than 2.31 billion euros a year ago.

Result before financial result declined to 2.26 billion euros from 2.46 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2024, Porsche SE expects to record a group result after tax of between 3.5 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros. The outlook was trimmed on July 9 from previously expected group result after tax between 3.8 billion euros and 5.8 billion euros.

