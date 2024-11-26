Pond Technologies Highlights Financial Filing and Innovation

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc (TSE:POND) has released an update.

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. has filed its third quarter financial statements, highlighting its innovative technology in microalgae cultivation. The company is leveraging its platform for various industries, including pharmaceuticals and biofuels, and has started licensing its technology for additional revenue.

