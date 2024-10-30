Polyrizon opens at $1.64, IPO priced at $4.38 per unit

Polyrizon (PLRZ) priced 958,903 units at a combined public offering price of $4.38 per unit, with each unit each consisting of one ordinary share and three warrants to purchase one ordinary share per warrant, with an initial exercise price of $4.38 per share. Aegis acted as sole book running manager for the offering. Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which the company says “form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue.”

