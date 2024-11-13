PolyPid reports Q3 EPS ($1.22), consensus ($1.00)

“We are very encouraged by the recent significant acceleration in patient enrollment due to the opening of all 60 planned centers in the study and the increase in the volume of surgical procedures following the conclusion of the slower summer months,” stated Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, PolyPid’s (PYPD) Chief Executive Officer. “With more than 540 patients enrolled to date in SHIELD II, we look forward to the upcoming interim analysis later this quarter. Importantly, we are funded beyond this key data catalyst and, if all the warrants issued in both of our most recent private placement financings are exercised, we would be funded into 2026.”

