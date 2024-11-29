News & Insights

PolyPid Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Challenge

November 29, 2024 — 01:28 pm EST

PolyPid (PYPD) has released an update.

PolyPid Ltd. has received a notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement, as their equity fell below the necessary $2.5 million. The company has until January 9, 2025, to submit a compliance plan, and potential outcomes from their ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial could help meet the equity requirements if certain conditions are met. Despite the notification, PolyPid’s shares will continue trading on Nasdaq during the grace period.

