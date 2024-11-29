PolyPid Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Challenge

PolyPid (PYPD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PolyPid Ltd. has received a notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement, as their equity fell below the necessary $2.5 million. The company has until January 9, 2025, to submit a compliance plan, and potential outcomes from their ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial could help meet the equity requirements if certain conditions are met. Despite the notification, PolyPid’s shares will continue trading on Nasdaq during the grace period.

For further insights into PYPD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.