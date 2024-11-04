Politics and investment: an unpredictable intersection

Investment outcomes can often be unpredictable, and nowhere is this more evident than in the intersection of politics and investment. Elections, in particular, have created surprising investment results that defy conventional wisdom and logic. This article will delve into the intriguing relationship between politics and investment, using recent examples from the presidencies of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The Biden presidency and its surprising impact on the energy sector

One of the most striking examples of the unpredictable nature of investment outcomes in relation to politics is the performance of the energy sector during Joe Biden’s presidency. Despite being a Democrat—a party traditionally associated with environmental sustainability and renewable energy—during Biden’s presidency has been energy, specifically oil. This outcome defies the conventional wisdom that a Democratic presidency would favor renewable energy sectors over traditional energy sectors like oil.

The Trump presidency and the unexpected downturn in the energy sector

The unpredictability of investment outcomes in relation to politics is further highlighted by the performance of the energy sector during Donald Trump’s presidency. Despite Trump’s pro-oil stance, symbolized by his “drill baby drill” mantra, the energy sector, mainly oil, did not perform as expected. This outcome is counterintuitive, given Trump’s vocal support for the oil industry. It is a stark reminder that investment outcomes can often be up in the air during campaigns and directly afterward (for a few weeks), no matter who is in office.

The Bitcoin phenomenon and its political correlations

The unpredictable nature of investment outcomes in relation to politics is not limited to traditional sectors like energy. It extends to the realm of cryptocurrencies as well. A fascinating example is the correlation between Bitcoin’s price and the odds of Trump becoming president. As Trump’s odds of becoming president increased, so did the price of Bitcoin. This correlation was so strong that when Trump’s odds of victory dipped on October 29th, Bitcoin’s price also took a hit. As Trump’s chances increase, so do all the markets!

This correlation raises several questions for Bitcoin owners and investors. Firstly, how would a potential Kamala Harris presidency or the uncertainty of a delayed election result impact Bitcoin’s price? Secondly, despite Trump’s promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world, what tangible actions has he proposed that would support Bitcoin prices? Or was this promise merely a ploy to garner votes?

The dangers of election-based investment strategies

The above examples underscore the perils of basing investment strategies on election outcomes. While it may seem logical to invest in sectors expected to benefit from a particular candidate’s policies, the market often defies such logic. Many investors have been burnt by making what seemed like logical bets on the oil sector during the presidencies of Biden and Trump.

Conclusion: The complex and unpredictable nature of politics and investment

In conclusion, the intersection of politics and investment is complex and unpredictable. While it may be tempting to base investment decisions on the perceived policies of political candidates, the market often defies such logic. Investors would do well to remember that many factors influence investment outcomes, and political affiliations and promises are just one piece of the puzzle. Instead of chasing investment results based on election outcomes, a more prudent approach would focus on fundamentals and long-term trends. After all, as the market has shown time and again, it has a funny way of making gamblers look foolish.

