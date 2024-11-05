News & Insights

Stocks

poLight ASA to Showcase Revolutionary Optics at CES

November 05, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

poLight ASA (DE:3OL0) has released an update.

poLight ASA is set to showcase its cutting-edge tunable optics technology at the upcoming CES event in Las Vegas, highlighting the ‘human eye experience’ delivered by its TLens® products and TWedge® technology across various applications including AR/MR, healthcare, and consumer devices. This demonstration aims to emphasize the importance of accurate, real-time visual experiences in AI-driven technologies.

For further insights into DE:3OL0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.