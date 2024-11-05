poLight ASA to Showcase Revolutionary Optics at CES

poLight ASA (DE:3OL0) has released an update.

poLight ASA is set to showcase its cutting-edge tunable optics technology at the upcoming CES event in Las Vegas, highlighting the ‘human eye experience’ delivered by its TLens® products and TWedge® technology across various applications including AR/MR, healthcare, and consumer devices. This demonstration aims to emphasize the importance of accurate, real-time visual experiences in AI-driven technologies.

