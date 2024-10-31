News & Insights

PoLight ASA Eyes Growth Amidst Slow Quarter

poLight ASA (DE:3OL0) has released an update.

PoLight ASA faced a slow revenue quarter but remained active by exploring market opportunities in AR/MR and machine vision sectors, while expanding its presence in healthcare research applications. Despite reporting an EBITDA loss of NOK 25.2 million, the company secured new purchase orders and confirmed its TLens® technology in new products, underlining the potential for future growth. The company ended the quarter with strong cash reserves of NOK 180.1 million, positioning itself well for ongoing and future projects.

