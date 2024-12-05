Polaris’s investment in Mexico threatened by tariffs, WSJ reports

While off-road vehicle maker Polaris (PII) has benefited from moving some production to Mexico, Trump’s 25% tariff proposal is primed to add millions in costs, The Wall Street Journal’s John Keilman reports. According to David MacGregor of Longbow Research, the new duties could create $400M in costs for Polaris that would be passed on to consumers. Speaking at an investor conference Wednesday, CEO Michael Speetzen said Polaris is reviewing its sourcing but otherwise is waiting to see what happens.

