News & Insights

Stocks

Polaris price target lowered to $76 from $79 at Roth MKM

October 30, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Polaris (PII) to $76 from $79 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. The quarter’s increased retail headwinds, elevated promo activity, and lost sales leverage led to a big Q3 miss and slashing of guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. On the conference call, the company also pointed to a still soft retail environment across the board and suggested that a flat scenario at retail is “certainly not a given”, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.