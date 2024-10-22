News & Insights

Polaris NorthStar Seeks New Leadership Amid Changes

October 22, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Global Care Capital (TSE:POLE) has released an update.

Polaris NorthStar Capital Corp. has announced the resignation of Hugh Maddin as director and interim CEO to pursue other opportunities. The company is actively seeking new leadership and will update when the positions are filled. Polaris NorthStar specializes in early-stage financing, focusing on underdeveloped assets.

