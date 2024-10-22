Polaris cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to down 65% from down 52%-62%

Cuts FY24 revenue view to down 20% from down 17%-20%. The company said, “The Company updated its 2024 sales outlook to be down approximately 20 percent relative to 2023 versus its previous outlook of down 17 to 20 percent relative to 2023. The Company now expects adjusted diluted EPS attributed to Polaris (PII) Inc. common shareholders to be down approximately 65 percent relative to 2023 versus the prior outlook of down 56 to 62 percent.”

