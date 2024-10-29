PodcastOne acquires exclusive sales, distribution rights to ‘Pop Apologists’

PodcastOne (PODC) has acquired the exclusive sales and distribution rights to Pop Apologists, an Apple Chart topping pop culture podcast hosted by acclaimed influencers and cultural commentators, Lauren and Chanler. Since its debut in 2020, Pop Apologists has garnered a loyal following for its witty commentary and in-depth discussions on pop culture, celebrity news, and trending topics. With millions of downloads to date, the podcast began when the then recent college graduates took their regular phone chats to the podcast airwaves to unapologetically share their interest in celebrities and reality TV. Fast forward four years later, sisters Lauren and Chanler record their twice-weekly podcasts together in New York, and guests have included Heather Gay, Arielle Lorre, Mary Bonnet, Amanda Hirsch, Kate Casey, Ryan Bailey and Madi Murphy.

