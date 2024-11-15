News & Insights

Stocks

Plus500 Sees Increased Stake by JPMorgan

November 15, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. has increased its stake in Plus500 Ltd., a non-UK issuer, with its voting rights now totaling 5.611502%. This change, reported on November 15, 2024, reflects an increase from the previous 5.493065% threshold crossed earlier in the month. This marks a significant move in the financial market landscape, showcasing JPMorgan’s strategic interest in Plus500.

For further insights into GB:PLUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.