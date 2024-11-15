Plus500 Sees Increased Stake by JPMorgan

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. has increased its stake in Plus500 Ltd., a non-UK issuer, with its voting rights now totaling 5.611502%. This change, reported on November 15, 2024, reflects an increase from the previous 5.493065% threshold crossed earlier in the month. This marks a significant move in the financial market landscape, showcasing JPMorgan’s strategic interest in Plus500.
