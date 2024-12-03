News & Insights

Plus Therapeutics expands strategic agreement with Telix IsoTherapeutics

December 03, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) announced the renewal of its Master Services Agreement, MSA, with Telix IsoTherapeutics Group. This MSA secures a reliable supply of cGMP Re-186, the radioisotope used in Plus Therapeutics’ lead radiotherapeutic candidate Rhenium Obisbemeda. Key highlights of the agreement: Focus on the production of key radionuclide intermediate aluminum perrhenate and the final processing of cGMP Re-186; Enables expanded, scalable, just-in-time manufacturing to support overall supply chain

