Plurilock Security to Reveal Q3 Financial Results

November 20, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Plurilock Security Inc. is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 26, 2024, followed by a live webinar hosted by its CEO and CFO to discuss the outcomes and provide updates. The company invites shareholders and other stakeholders to join the session, offering insights into its performance and future prospects in the cybersecurity sector.

