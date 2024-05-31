Plurilock Reports Growth and Improved Margins in Q1

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Plurilock Security Inc. announced significant growth in its Q1 2024 financial results, with a substantial 66% increase in Critical Services sales contributing to a rise in gross margins to 21.9%. Despite a decrease in total revenue due to the timing of large orders and lower volume from the Integra acquisition, the company has made strides towards profitability with an improved Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4M, a notable improvement from a $1.0M loss in the previous year.

