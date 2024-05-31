News & Insights

Stocks

Plurilock Reports Growth and Improved Margins in Q1

May 31, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Plurilock Security Inc (TSE:PLUR) has released an update.

Plurilock Security Inc. announced significant growth in its Q1 2024 financial results, with a substantial 66% increase in Critical Services sales contributing to a rise in gross margins to 21.9%. Despite a decrease in total revenue due to the timing of large orders and lower volume from the Integra acquisition, the company has made strides towards profitability with an improved Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4M, a notable improvement from a $1.0M loss in the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:PLUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.