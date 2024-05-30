News & Insights

Pluribus Technologies Posts Strong Q1 Growth

Pluribus Technologies Corp (TSE:PLRB) has released an update.

Pluribus Technologies Corp. reports a robust first quarter in 2024 with a 9% increase in revenue and a significant 241% surge in Adjusted EBITDA following a successful restructuring in 2023. Despite these gains, the technology acquirer experienced a net loss, albeit smaller than the previous year. The quarter also saw the sale of HealthTech assets, as part of ongoing strategic efforts to optimize the company’s capital structure.

