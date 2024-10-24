News & Insights

Stocks

Pluribus Technologies Announces CFO Departure

October 24, 2024 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pluribus Technologies Corp (TSE:PLRB) has released an update.

Pluribus Technologies Corp. announced the upcoming departure of their Chief Financial Officer, Nancy Fahy, effective December 21, 2024, as she pursues new career opportunities. The company expressed gratitude for her contributions and wished her success. Pluribus, known for acquiring small profitable tech companies, remains focused on strategic growth and expansion.

For further insights into TSE:PLRB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.