Pluribus Technologies Announces CFO Departure

Pluribus Technologies Corp. announced the upcoming departure of their Chief Financial Officer, Nancy Fahy, effective December 21, 2024, as she pursues new career opportunities. The company expressed gratitude for her contributions and wished her success. Pluribus, known for acquiring small profitable tech companies, remains focused on strategic growth and expansion.

