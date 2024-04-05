Playbook For Trump Trade 2.0?

Mark Twain, author of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is credited with the quote, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” Well, equity market observers might disagree with the father of American literature. Market returns in the week following the 2024 U.S. election appear almost identical to that of the period immediately after the conclusion of the 2016 race. In both instances, Donald J. Trump was elected president of the United States, with the Republican party holding/projected to hold the majority in both chambers of Congress.

Source: FactSet®. Data from 11/8/2016 to11/15/2016 and 11/5/2024 to 11/12/2024.

This initial reaction is sensible to me, as the president-elect’s campaign has covered many of the same priorities as eight years ago – lower taxes, reduced regulation, stricter immigration policies and more aggressive tariffs. Just as in 2016 we’ve seen small caps, which tend to be more domestic in footprint, outperform large caps which often carry greater exposure to international regions. In addition, pro-cyclical sectors, such as financials and consumer discretionary, are leading the market and are outperforming secular growth sectors like technology and communication services.

The question on all U.S. equity investors’ minds is whether these trends will continue for the foreseeable future. Contrary to popular belief, the 2016 “Trump Trade” did not last for very long. The outperformance of financials and small caps relative to technology and large caps, respectively, peaked after the first month, after which the gap closed. Within 12 months of the election, large caps nearly caught up, while tech overtook financials and didn’t look back.

Note: Data is from 11/8/2016 to 11/8/2017. Sectors included are the Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund (XLF) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund (XLK) for the S&P 500 Index.

Source: FactSet.

So, what’s different this time around? First off, this is no longer the president-elect’s first rodeo in Washington. Perhaps he’ll be able to enact agenda policies more quickly and definitively, which could extend the “Trump Trade” momentum for longer. At the same time, most economists believe that the eventual consequence of these policies would be rising inflation, leading to a possible showdown between the Federal Reserve Chairman and the president-elect. Rising rates would likely challenge the pro-cyclical tilt of the market as they would act as a headwind to economic growth.

In addition, the backdrop for stock valuations, earnings growth expectations and Treasury yields are considerably different than eight years ago. Today, the S&P 500® Index forward P/E multiple resides at 22.3x, versus the 30-year average of 16.7x. The market multiple peaked at 24.3x in early 2000 just before the dot-com bubble burst. Also, when Trump was elected to his first term, the market multiple was only 16.3x. Similarly, expectations for corporate earnings growth are higher today than late 2016. At that time, consensus estimates called for 2017 S&P 500 Index earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11-12%. Today, consensus is estimating roughly 15% EPS growth for 2025. Finally, when Trump was elected in 2016, the 10-year Treasury yield was 1.85%, compared to a yield approaching 4.5% today. Typically, a higher yield on the 10-year corresponds to a lower P/E multiple for stocks. Thus, the set-up today doesn’t inspire confidence that the 21% S&P 500 Index return experienced in the year following the 2016 election will repeat itself.

Layered on top of these caution signals are anecdotal comments from companies during the most recent earnings season, sprinkling some doubt on the well-worn narrative of a ‘resilient’ U.S. consumer. Sherwin-Williams mentioned that its Auto Refinish segment was under pressure due to repairable auto insurance claims declining roughly 10% in the third quarter. That’s a lot of people choosing to drive damaged vehicles rather than pay insurance deductibles. A.O. Smith’s North American water heater business saw volumes decline by more than 4% in the third quarter. It’s hard to imagine consumers deferring the purchase of a working water heater for their home. Lastly, Idexx Labs stated that U.S. veterinary ‘wellness’ visits fell 3-4% in the third quarter from a year ago. That’s akin to people deferring their annual physical exams (although unlike for humans, vet wellness visits often aren’t covered by insurance). Overall, consumer discretionary companies in the S&P 500 Index that have reported September-quarter results have seen an average decline in their fourth quarter (December quarter) consensus EPS estimates of 7.5% since the end of September. Elevated borrowing rates combined with uncertainty surrounding the election have been the most common corporate explanations for these negative earnings estimate revisions. In the coming months, we’ll learn whether the definitive election outcome removes a sizeable source of uncertainty for consumers, improving sentiment and accelerating spending.

Let’s bookend this analysis with two other legendary quotes – the first from Mike Tyson (not quite as eloquent as Mark Twain, but just as memorable). “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Over the course of the 21st century, every American president has encountered an exogenous event that has forced a shift in priorities. “W” had 9/11. Obama had the great financial crisis. Both Trump and Biden dealt with the global pandemic. While we cannot predict the next black swan event nor its likelihood of occurring during the next administration, it is worth remembering former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s famous statement, “There are unknown unknowns…and if one looks throughout the history of our country…(they) tend to be the difficult ones.”

In conclusion, the 2016 “Trump Trade” peaked after the first month and was followed by a full year of relative performance mean reversion. The president-elect’s priorities and potential policy actions – which appear at first glance inflationary – could be forced to shift at a moment’s notice due to the “unknown unknowns”. The market backdrop is very different than it was at the beginning of Trump’s first term, and while the consumer remains ‘resilient’ overall, there are clear cracks in behavior patterns – perhaps due to transitory election uncertainty that has now been removed, although more likely due to borrowing rates that remain high relative to recent history. Perhaps Twain, Tyson and Rumsfeld can all contribute to the investment playbook for Trump 2.0. As equity investors we should be aware of the to-date similarities in the market’s response to the president-elect’s two victories, while acknowledging the distinct differences of the market backdrop this time around and recognizing that every playbook needs revision as we obtain new information.

Thanks for reading, and remember to never skip a Beat – Eric

Disclosures:

Source: FactSet®.

Company information is sourced from each company's earnings call.

