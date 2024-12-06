Platinum Group Metals Launches $50M Equity Program

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has announced a new equity distribution agreement enabling the issuance of up to $50 million in shares through an at-the-market equity program. This strategic move aims to finance various projects, including the Waterberg property in South Africa and a feasibility study for a Saudi Arabia smelter. The flexibility of this program allows the company to sell shares at market prices, providing potential investors with opportunities to engage in the company’s growth initiatives.

For further insights into TSE:PTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.