Platinum Group Metals Launches $50M Equity Program

December 06, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) has released an update.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has announced a new equity distribution agreement enabling the issuance of up to $50 million in shares through an at-the-market equity program. This strategic move aims to finance various projects, including the Waterberg property in South Africa and a feasibility study for a Saudi Arabia smelter. The flexibility of this program allows the company to sell shares at market prices, providing potential investors with opportunities to engage in the company’s growth initiatives.

