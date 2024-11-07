News & Insights

Platinum Asia Investments Updates on Diverse Asian Portfolio

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd. (AU:PAI) has released an update.

Platinum Asia Investments Ltd. has released its latest Monthly Investment Update and Net Tangible Asset Report, highlighting a diverse portfolio spread across key Asian markets like China, Taiwan, and South Korea. The company maintains a strong presence in sectors such as information technology and consumer discretionary, with the pre-tax NTA for October 2024 standing at $1.1266. Interested investors can explore these insights as the company adapts its strategies to navigate the dynamic Asia-Pacific financial landscape.

