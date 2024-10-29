Platina Resources Uncovers Gold Targets, Boosts Value

Platina Resources Limited (AU:PGM) has released an update.

Platina Resources Limited has identified multiple promising gold targets at its Beete Gold Project in Western Australia, following a successful aircore drilling program. The company also received a significant milestone payment of A$5.945 million from the sale of its scandium project, enhancing shareholder value. These developments underscore Platina’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques for long-term growth.

For further insights into AU:PGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.