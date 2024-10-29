News & Insights

Platina Resources Uncovers Gold Targets, Boosts Value

October 29, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Platina Resources Limited (AU:PGM) has released an update.

Platina Resources Limited has identified multiple promising gold targets at its Beete Gold Project in Western Australia, following a successful aircore drilling program. The company also received a significant milestone payment of A$5.945 million from the sale of its scandium project, enhancing shareholder value. These developments underscore Platina’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques for long-term growth.

Stocks mentioned

PTNUF

