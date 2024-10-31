Platina Resources Advances Xanadu Gold Exploration

Platina Resources Limited (AU:PGM) has released an update.

Platina Resources Limited has received a $54,750 grant from the Western Australian government to fund diamond drilling at its Xanadu Gold Project, aiming to uncover deeper sulphide potential and explore a promising geophysical target. This initiative follows the termination of a joint venture with Chalice Mining, with Platina now conducting its own assessment of previous exploration efforts. The company’s strategic move could potentially unlock significant gold resources, attracting attention from investors keen on high-potential exploration ventures.

For further insights into AU:PGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.