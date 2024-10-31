News & Insights

Platina Resources Advances Xanadu Gold Exploration

October 31, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Platina Resources Limited (AU:PGM) has released an update.

Platina Resources Limited has received a $54,750 grant from the Western Australian government to fund diamond drilling at its Xanadu Gold Project, aiming to uncover deeper sulphide potential and explore a promising geophysical target. This initiative follows the termination of a joint venture with Chalice Mining, with Platina now conducting its own assessment of previous exploration efforts. The company’s strategic move could potentially unlock significant gold resources, attracting attention from investors keen on high-potential exploration ventures.

