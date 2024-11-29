News & Insights

Plastec Technologies Declares Dividend Post-Subsidiary Sale

November 29, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Plastec Technologies (PLTYF) has released an update.

Plastec Technologies has announced a special cash dividend of $0.35 per share, rewarding shareholders following the sale of its Sun Line Industrial Limited subsidiary. The transaction, aimed at simplifying the company’s structure, reflects Plastec’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and capitalize on new opportunities. With a robust balance sheet, the company is well-positioned for future ventures.

