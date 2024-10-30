Planet Fitness appoints Jay Stasz as CFO

Planet Fitness (PLNT) announced that it has appointed Jay Stasz as its next CFO, effective November 15. Stasz will join the Company on November 4, and will work with current CFO Tom Fitzgerald until assuming the role. As previously announced, Fitzgerald will remain an employee of the Company through December 31 to ensure a smooth transition and will serve in a consulting capacity with the Company through March 31, 2025. Stasz is an accomplished finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in diverse retail and consumer-facing environments where he has been instrumental in developing high-performing finance teams and supporting significant growth and value creation. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Savers Value Village, the largest for-profit thrift operator in the U.S. and Canada, where he played a critical role in the company’s successful IPO in June 2023.

