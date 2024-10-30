News & Insights

Stocks

Planet Fitness appoints Jay Stasz as CFO

October 30, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Planet Fitness (PLNT) announced that it has appointed Jay Stasz as its next CFO, effective November 15. Stasz will join the Company on November 4, and will work with current CFO Tom Fitzgerald until assuming the role. As previously announced, Fitzgerald will remain an employee of the Company through December 31 to ensure a smooth transition and will serve in a consulting capacity with the Company through March 31, 2025. Stasz is an accomplished finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in diverse retail and consumer-facing environments where he has been instrumental in developing high-performing finance teams and supporting significant growth and value creation. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Savers Value Village, the largest for-profit thrift operator in the U.S. and Canada, where he played a critical role in the company’s successful IPO in June 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.