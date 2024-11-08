News & Insights

Planet 13 Shows Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

November 08, 2024

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. ( (PLNH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in states including California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida, renowned for its award-winning cultivation, production, and dispensary operations. The company has established itself as a leader in the cannabis industry, notably with the nation’s largest dispensary located in Las Vegas.

In its latest financial results for the third quarter of 2024, Planet 13 reported a revenue of $32.2 million, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s $24.8 million. Despite the positive revenue growth, the company faced a net loss of $7.4 million, albeit a much smaller loss compared to the $46.3 million loss in the same quarter last year. The company also recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million, up from $0.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and expanding market presence.

The revenue growth was largely driven by new operations in Florida and strong sales in Illinois. The company’s gross profit improved substantially to $16.7 million, attributed to better cultivation yields and high-margin revenues from Florida. Expenses saw a notable decrease, primarily due to reduced impairment losses, contributing to the improved financial performance.

Looking ahead, Planet 13 is focused on expanding its store footprint and enhancing its cultivation assets in Florida, alongside broadening its product distribution. Despite challenges such as seasonality and consumer spending pressures, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, backed by a diversified footprint and strong balance sheet. Management anticipates further growth and profitability in the coming year, driven by strategic investments and a commitment to enhancing the cannabis shopping experience.

