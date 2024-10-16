Pizza Hut Launches Personalized Personal Pan Pizza Hut

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a unit of Yum! Brands, Inc., has unveiled the personalized Personal Pan Pizza Hut, a new restaurant experience exclusively serving personalized personal pan pizzas, celebrating the National Pizza Month.

The company noted that for the first time ever, pizza lovers can now book a reservation, for a limited time, for their own personal pan pizza hut featuring pizza hut's newest, modern toppings and sauces now available at participating restaurants.

The Personal Pan Pizza Hut will be open for two days only in the New York City area on October 22 from 3pm - 5pm ET and 23, 2024 from 12pm - 7pm ET. Reservations start on October 17 at 12pm ET, and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The options for the customized pizza toppings, introduced earlier this summer, include Pesto Swirl, Spicy Sauce, Chicken Sausage, Fresh Diced Garlic, and Caramelized Onion.

According to the firm, guests can look for fan-favorite Pizza Hut designs, color palettes and décor, and also be the star of their own personal pizza journey as each person that makes a reservation will be able to customize their own Personal Pan Pizza. - with choice from the new bold toppings and sauces now available at participating restaurants.

Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut, said, "We're not just serving pizza—we're reimagining how our guests can experience the Personal Pan Pizza in an innovative, modern, and of course, personalized way. It's a fun and fresh take on celebrating one of our most iconic offerings fusing together what our guests have always loved about our brand with what they are excited about with our future: modern toppings and recipes, innovative concepts and Instagram-worthy experiences."

