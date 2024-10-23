Pixie Dust Technologies to Delist from NASDAQ

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Sponsored ADR (PXDT) has released an update.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. has announced plans to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Receipts from the NASDAQ Capital Market, citing the high costs of maintaining the listing and compliance with U.S. regulations. The company aims to redirect its resources towards business growth and intends to complete the delisting process by early 2025. Following the delisting, Pixie Dust’s shares will not be listed on any exchange.

