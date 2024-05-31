Pixie Dust Technologies Bolsters Capital with 1B Yen Loan

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. Sponsored ADR (PXDT) has released an update.

Pixie Dust Technologies Inc. has secured a 1 billion yen loan from The Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd., aimed at strengthening its working capital. The terms stipulate a borrowing and maturity date ranging from May 31, 2024, to September 30, 2025, with interest paid monthly based on a prime rate plus a 2.525% spread. The principal is due in a lump sum on the maturity date, with provisions for payments to be made on the preceding business day if due dates fall on non-business days.

