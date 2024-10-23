News & Insights

Stocks

Piquadro SpA Sees Revenue Growth in Europe

October 23, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Piquadro SpA (IT:PQ) has released an update.

Piquadro SpA reported a 2.1% increase in group revenue for the first half of the fiscal year 2024/2025, reaching 87.8 million Euros. The European market saw the most significant growth, with an 8.6% increase in revenue, while the Italian market experienced a slight decline. Maison Lancel led brand growth with a 4.2% revenue increase.

For further insights into IT:PQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.