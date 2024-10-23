Piquadro SpA Sees Revenue Growth in Europe

Piquadro SpA (IT:PQ) has released an update.

Piquadro SpA reported a 2.1% increase in group revenue for the first half of the fiscal year 2024/2025, reaching 87.8 million Euros. The European market saw the most significant growth, with an 8.6% increase in revenue, while the Italian market experienced a slight decline. Maison Lancel led brand growth with a 4.2% revenue increase.

