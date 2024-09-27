Is Pinnacle West Capital Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. With a market cap of $10.1 billion, the company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Pinnacle West Capital fits right into that category. The company’s main subsidiary, Arizona Public Service (APS), operates and co-owns Palo Verde Generating Station, the largest nuclear plant and the single-largest generator of carbon-free electricity in the U.S. PNW is renowned for its principled focus on ESG and its innovative energy solutions.

Shares of PNW are trading 2.9% below their 52-week high of $91.57, reached on Sep. 17. The electric service provider has increased 17.1% over the past three months, surpassing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 8.1% return over the same time frame.

In the longer term, PNW stock is up 23.8% on a YTD basis, surpassing DOWI’s 12.3% gains. However, PNW’s 19.9% gain over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 26.1 returns over the same time frame.

PNW has been trading above its 200-day moving average since May and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early March despite some fluctuations, indicating a bullish trend.

On Aug. 1, shares of PNW rose 2.9% after reporting a better-than-expected Q2 earnings of $1.76 per share, which increased 87.2% year-over-year and revenues of $1.31 billion, which grew 17% from a year ago. The company benefited from warmer-than-normal weather conditions, solid customer usage, and growth in the quarter. It expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $4.60 per share to $4.80 per share.

PNW has outperformed its rival, Ameren Corporation (AEE), which gained 13.2% over the past 52 weeks and 19.1% on a YTD basis.

Despite PNW’s underperformance relative to the broader market over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $88.

