Pinewood Technologies Director Commits to Regular Share Purchases

Dietmar Exler, a Non-Executive Director at Pinewood Technologies Group, has committed to purchasing £5,000 worth of the company’s ordinary shares monthly until September 2025. This strategic move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, highlights a growing confidence in the firm’s potential, attracting attention from investors interested in consistent stock ownership by insiders.

