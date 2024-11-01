Pinewood Technologies Director Commits to Regular Share Purchases

News & Insights

Pinewood Technologies (GB:PINE) has released an update.

Dietmar Exler, a Non-Executive Director at Pinewood Technologies Group, has committed to purchasing £5,000 worth of the company’s ordinary shares monthly until September 2025. This strategic move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, highlights a growing confidence in the firm’s potential, attracting attention from investors interested in consistent stock ownership by insiders.

