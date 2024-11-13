News & Insights

Pineapple Financial announces pricing of $1M registered direct offering

November 13, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Pineapple Financial (PAPL) entered into a securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase approximately $1.0 million worth of its common shares in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $0.60 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be approximately $1.0 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about November 15, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions D. Boral Capital is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel is acting as U.S. legal counsel to Pineapple Financial, Inc.

Read More on PAPL:

