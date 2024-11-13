Pineapple Financial announces pricing of $1M registered direct offering

Pineapple Financial (PAPL) entered into a securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase approximately $1.0 million worth of its common shares in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $0.60 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be approximately $1.0 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about November 15, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions D. Boral Capital is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel is acting as U.S. legal counsel to Pineapple Financial, Inc.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.