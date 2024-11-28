Pilot Energy Partners with Capture6 for Carbon Capture

Pilot Energy Limited (AU:PGY) has released an update.

Pilot Energy Limited has entered into a joint development agreement with Capture6 Corp to deploy direct air capture technology at its Mid West Clean Energy Project. The project, supported by a $6.5 million grant, aims to reduce water treatment costs and generate revenue from carbon removal credits. The collaboration highlights a significant step in scaling carbon removal and addressing water security in Western Australia.

