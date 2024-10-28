Piedmont Lithium Reports Record Q3 2024 Production Growth

An update from Piedmont Lithium ( (PLL) ) is now available.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. reported a significant increase in its Q3 2024 operations, shipping 31,500 dry metric tons of spodumene concentrate, with a record production of 52,141 dmt, marking a 5% rise from the previous quarter. The North American Lithium operation, jointly owned with Sayona Mining, achieved a remarkable 91% mill utilization and 67% lithium recovery, leading to improved operational cost efficiency. The company anticipates further growth with adjusted shipment targets, bolstered by NAL’s status as the largest spodumene mine in North America.

