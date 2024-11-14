News & Insights

Piedmont Lithium Adjusts Securities Issuance

November 14, 2024 — 12:31 am EST

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. reported a decrease in the number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities, with a net reduction of 1,812,300 CDIs in October 2024. This change reflects the net transfers of securities between CDIs and common stock listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company also noted changes in other securities classes, indicating ongoing adjustments in its securities structure.

