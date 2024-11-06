PHX Minerals Reports Q3 Income and Strategic Moves

PHX Minerals ( (PHX) ) has issued an announcement.
PHX Minerals Inc. reported a net income of $1.1 million for Q3 2024, with adjusted EBITDA at $4.9 million, despite a decrease in royalty production volumes. The company announced a $0.04 per share dividend and reaffirmed its $50 million borrowing base. PHX continues to see M&A opportunities and reduced its debt by $1.0 million, highlighting its resilience and strategic advantages amid volatile commodity prices.
