PHX Minerals Reports Q3 Income and Strategic Moves

November 06, 2024 — 05:26 pm EST

PHX Minerals ( (PHX) ) has issued an announcement.

PHX Minerals Inc. reported a net income of $1.1 million for Q3 2024, with adjusted EBITDA at $4.9 million, despite a decrease in royalty production volumes. The company announced a $0.04 per share dividend and reaffirmed its $50 million borrowing base. PHX continues to see M&A opportunities and reduced its debt by $1.0 million, highlighting its resilience and strategic advantages amid volatile commodity prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

