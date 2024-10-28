Phunware Ends $30 Million Stock Sale Agreement

Phunware ( (PHUN) ) has shared an update.

Phunware, Inc. terminated its Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, which allowed the sale of up to $30 million in common stock. Over the agreement’s term, Phunware sold 164,106 shares, generating approximately $978,000 in proceeds. Termination was effective on October 25, 2024, with some provisions remaining in effect.

See more insights into PHUN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.