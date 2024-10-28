News & Insights

Phunware Ends $30 Million Stock Sale Agreement

October 28, 2024 — 05:03 pm EDT

Phunware ( (PHUN) ) has shared an update.

Phunware, Inc. terminated its Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, which allowed the sale of up to $30 million in common stock. Over the agreement’s term, Phunware sold 164,106 shares, generating approximately $978,000 in proceeds. Termination was effective on October 25, 2024, with some provisions remaining in effect.

