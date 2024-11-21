Photronics names Christopher Lutzo as vice president, general counsel

Photronics (PLAB) announced that Christopher J. Lutzo has joined the company as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and has become a member of the company’s executive leadership team. Lutzo will lead all aspects of Photronics’ legal function, providing support for its global operations and growth initiatives, as well as overseeing the company’s corporate governance, compliance, and risk management programs. Frank Lee, CEO of Photronics, commented, “We are pleased Chris joined Photronics; his extensive expertise in aligning legal functions with business goals and managing risk will be a valuable asset to our executive team and shareholders.” Lutzo was most recently employed at Crane Company (CR).

